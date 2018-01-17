Mlhakho wa Alhomwe calls ownership of trees by communities:  Blantyre city council targets  5 million seedlings

Chairperson for Mlhakho wa Ahlomwe heritage group, Leston Mulli has called upon Lomwes in the country and other tribes to plant and conserve trees to beat the rapid deforestation rate.

Speaking in Blantyre when Mlakho wa Ahlomwe planted over four thousand trees within the catchment area of Blantyre water Board, Mulli expressed concern that in most areas there is no forest cover.

He attributed the problem to wanton cutting of trees, bushfires and a sense of unpatriotism.

“I don’t need to over emphasise the need for trees, Blantyre has been facing alot of water challenges due to water levels from the sources owing to deforestation.” said the Mlakho wa Ahlomwe chairperson.

He reiterated the Hlomwes will plant over three million trees across the country in response to the call by President Peter Mutharika urging all organisations to join hands in achieving an evergreen Malawi.

Deputy Mayor for Blantyre city council councillor Joseph Makwinja applauded the Lomwe grouping for what he described as a good gesture.

He said if more organisation join hands in planting trees, deforestation can be a thin of the past.

“As council we are planning to plant 5 million trees this season, we are grateful to Mlakho wa Ahlomwe for kick-starting the exercise.” Said the deputy mayor.

Blantyre water Board chairperson James Naphambo noted with concern that the most forest cover was taken away by the communities rendering the catchment area bare.

This, according Naphambo has contributed to adverse effects on Blantyre Water Board as it has been facing water low levels from the Mudi dam.

“As you area aware we have been in conflict with the community around here, (catchment area) they encroached but we compensated them. It’s now time to replant.” He said.

Government has planned to plant over 60 million trees in the country this tree planting season.

