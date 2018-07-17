M’mbelwa V hails Mutharika for tangible development projects

Paramount Chief M’mbelwa of Mzimba District on Saturday showered praises on President Peter Mutharika for investing in major development projects in the district since his election to the presidency in 2014.

M’mbelwa said in the four years that Mutharika has been in power, Mzimba has seen about five major development projects initiated by his government.

He was speaking during Mutharika’s rally at Mpherembe Community Day Secondary School ground.

M’mbelwa mentioned the Jenda-Edingeni road, the Mzimba Water and Sanitation Project and construction of Mombera University as some of the projects that the Mutharika government is implementing in the district.

“I’m happy that ground works for the Mombera University and the Jenda-Edingeni road are in progress while the Mzimba Water project is again functional.

“These are big projects and we, the people of Mzimba, are very grateful for such a gesture from you, the President,” M’mbelwa said.

He said it is good to note that some of the development projects that Mutharika promised prior to his election in 2014 have already been completed.

M’mbelwa said the water project will help ease water problems in the district.

“With all these tangible development projects, doesn’t he [Mutharika] deserve another term?” M’mbelwa asked hundreds of people that attended the rally.

“Let’s do away with politics of pull-them-down and start giving credit where it is due,” he said.

M’mbelwa further commended the Mutharika government for swiftly responding to his recent request to upgrade Euthini Rural Hospital.

“Following the request I made the last time you visited the district, new hospital equipment have arrived at the hospital.

“There is even need for more infrastructures to accommodate the equipment as some are being kept outside. People of the area are ready to do their part,” he said.

