MNCS unveil key developmental strategies aimed at promoting various sporting disciplines 

In a mission aimed at developing sports, the county’s sports regulatory body, Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has unveiled crucial strategic plans which the association is expected to implement in order to ensure that every sporting discipline is on the right track.

Addressing the media, MNCS Chief Executive Officer, Dr Henry Kamata said while they are focusing to turn sports into business, the association understand that there are some crucial areas which needs to be improved if the vision is to be achieved and that they are geared as mandated by the Parliamentary Act which gives them power to promote and control all sporting activities.

Among other things, Kamata highlighted that the Council is intending to make all sports associations to embrace the business approach.

He said currently, the Council is planning to invest in athletes, technical officials, judges, referees, umpires by developing a National Qualification Framework for sports technical officials which will be a tool to certify them in three levels whereby after these steps they will be allowed to apply for international licensing.

“Our sporting disciplines have been going through some big challenges due to lack of vibrant sports associations, as such we want to make every association to have a full functional secretariate.

“We are also geared to renovate as well as construct additional sports facilities in all the three regions so that we can scout more talented athletes and be able to host various international competitions,” said Kamata.

Kamata added that for a long time, government has been the key sponsor of sports in the country and that it is the high time for every association to step up and start casting their net wider by approaching the cooperate world to be their partners so that when government coffers are dry they should rely on their partners.

He further disclosed that the Council is developing guidelines which are aimed at bringing sanity in all member sports associations in terms of administration saying some leaders in different bodies violates their constitution by clinging into positions by not organizing Annual General Meetings and when their period is expired which he said it affecting the growth of sports in the country hence challenged that such actions will be a thing of the past.

