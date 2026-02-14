MNT Concerned Over Low CSR Levels Among Tobacco Buying Companies

The Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) has expressed serious concern over what it describes as persistently low levels of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by tobacco buying companies, calling on the firms to take concrete action to support farmers and surrounding communities.

MNT President Alfred Chauwa raised the concerns during an interface meeting with journalists, where he also highlighted troubling practices among some tobacco farmers who are selling their crop before the official market opening.

Chauwa condemned the practice, describing it as harmful and exploitative, as it forces farmers to sell tobacco at extremely low prices, sometimes as little as K4,000 per kilogram. He said this undermines farmers’ livelihoods and weakens the entire tobacco value chain.

“Instead of selling tobacco as early as February, farmers should consider diversifying into other crops, especially early-maturing varieties that can provide quick income. This is in line with the Tobacco Industry Act passed by Parliament in 2019, which strongly emphasizes diversification,” said Chauwa.

He warned that despite the economic hardships farmers are facing, early selling would only worsen their situation and could lead to serious losses for the tobacco sector as a whole.

Chauwa also pointed to the growing impact of climate change on agriculture, urging farmers to take part in tree-planting initiatives as a way of restoring the ecosystem and protecting the environment.

“As a country facing climate shocks, we must take environmental conservation seriously. Tree planting is critical if we are to safeguard the future of farming,” he said.

In addition, Chauwa expressed concern over declining tobacco quality, noting that in several areas visited by MNT, farmers were producing substandard leaf, which directly affects prices on the auction floors.

“Quality has a direct impact on pricing. It is worrying that many farmers are not meeting expected standards. We urge them to focus on best farming practices to improve quality,” he added.

Chauwa further called on the government to deploy more agricultural extension workers to assist farmers with technical guidance and modern farming methods, saying this support is essential for improving productivity, quality, and overall sustainability of the tobacco industry.

