Mo Mia in Lhomwe belt with MCP breaking DPP strongholds: ‘Malawi needs a new era’

April 13, 2019 Innocencia Chikuse -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy president and presidential running mate in the May 21 2019 watershed election, Mohammed Sidik Mia, said his party is certain in taking over the reins of power through the ballot and  usher in new era of opportunities for all not a selected few.

Mia addressing an MCP rally in Phalombe

Part of the crowds that attended MCP’s Mo Mia rally in Phalombe

Mia was speaking at Migowi primary school  ground  in Phalombe District where a throng of people had gathered to hear from the MCP second-in-command.

“You would think for a moment that that the sea of people was in one of our strongholds but no, this was Phalombe—probably the MCP stronghold in the making,” said Mia convinced with the turn-out of the people in the Lomwe belt which is considered to be the stronghold of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“The people in Phalombe, just like the majority Malawians across the country, are also fed up with this failed DPP led government,” he said.

“They came in their large numbers to make a statement of intent that they want to join the majority Malawians to democratically remove this government from power next month.

“They came to assure us that they are ready to install Dr Lazarus Chakwera—a mature and fatherly national figure who is longing not for vengeance but national unity and development—as our President next month,” said Mia.

He continued: “We’re closing in and victory is in sight. You see, we are traversing the width and breadth of the country and the mood wherever we are going is crystal clear: People say they want to remove the current president—because he has failed to deliver—and install Dr Chakwera—because he’s the only candidate who is ready and steady to govern.”

During the rally, Mia  was accompanied by National Executive Members, Edgar Chipalanjira, Enock Kanyimbira, and Lawrence Malemia.  Others included Isacc Nyakamera and Ali M’balaka from Peoples Party, one of their alliance partner.

He assured the people that Chakwera will transform Phalombe.

Mia  said that Phalombe produces a lot of rice, beans and other stuffs.

As such, he promised that the Chakwera led administration will establish factories that will be managed by farmers themselves through cooperatives, the aim being to add value to their agro-products before selling them.

He said DPP will be stopped from failing to develop the country  and MCP is breaking its strongholds.

As Chakwera and the alliance partners Joyce Banda and Khumbo Kachali are busy canvassing votes in northern region, Mia is also pushing in the once believed to be a no go zone area for other parties in the Lomwe belt.

pedegu
Guest
pedegu

Dikirani pa 21st may mudzadziwe kuti DPP ndichani kwa inu musapusitsike ndi anthuwo panso khano wanu

