Mob kills 75-year- old woman over witchcraft allegations

Malawi Police in Chitipa are on the hunt for perpetrators of a brutal death of a 75-year-old woman on Saturday identified as Filiness Mulenga whom they accused of practicing witchcraft.

Chitipa Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sub Inspector Gladwell Simwaka said the incident occurred at Kawale Village in Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in the district.

He said villagers suspected the elderly woman of practicing witchcraft after she failed to attend the burial ceremony of her deceased granddaughter on Saturday in the same area.

“A four-year-old girl, who was granddaughter to the deceased, died and Mulenga did not attend the burial ceremony which did not go down well with some relatives who sought the granny out, accusing her of bewitching the girl.

“The irate mob attacked the old woman soon after the burial ceremony and killed her instantly,” said Simwaka.

He said Police took Mulenga’s body to Chitipa District Hospital where the postmortem revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood.

Meanwhile, police in the district have advised people to refrain from accusing the elderly of witchcraft.

“Accusing people of witchcraft is against the law and those who will be caught in the wrong or taking laws into their own hands will face justice,” he said.

Filiness Mulenga hailed from Kawale Village in Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa District.

