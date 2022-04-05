Mob kills man over sex in magic with married women

A mob in Ntchisi has killed a man whom they accused of having sex with married women through magic.

Police in the district have since arrested 11 people for allegedly murdering 32-year-old Leonard Chulu, according to a police statement.

The incident, according to the statement released by Ntchisi Police spokesperson Yohane Tasowana, followed Chulu’s alleged attempt to perform his magic on a married woman.

“It is alleged that the deceased had a habit of entering into houses and having sex with women through magic.

“It is further alleged that during the night of March 28 and 29, 2022, Chulu broke into one of the houses within Ndaya Village where he attempted to perform the magic on someone’s wife,” the statement says.

It adds that the woman shouted for help and villagers descended on Chulu and assaulted him to death.

His body was taken to Ntchisi District Hospital where a post-mortem revealed death was due to internal bleeding.

“Police instituted investigations into the matter, which led to the arrest of the 11 people,” the statement says.

