Mob sets on fire MEC commissioner Rev Mgawi’s residence: Vote protestors went berserk

An angry mob on Friday set on fire a residence of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner the Very Reverend Killion Mgawi at Nkhoma in Lilongwe during the Anti-Jane Ansah protests.

The mob set the house on fire after looting some of the property in the residence.

The setting on fire of Mgawi’s residence on Friday came on a day the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned peaceful protests across the country to force MEC chairperson Jane Ansah resign from her position following messy presidential poll results.

However, protest organisers have since distanced themselves from the torching and looting of houses or shops, saying the law should catch up with the perpetrators.

Earlier, the angry mob blocked the road near Nathenje and demanded money of up to K4, 000 to motorists on the road.

A journalist who resides at Nkhoma mission of the CCAP said the mob had earlier been stoning some houses at the mission headquarters and chanted songs against Mgawi.

They were also demanding that Mgawi should be transferred from Nkhoma

There was no immediate comment from Mgawi or the police.

Demo ugly scenes were also reported in the northern region districts of Rumphi and Chitipa where government and private companies were targeted and torched.

Northern region police publicist Peter Kalaya said four people have been arrested fo far in Rumphi where some protesters tried to break into Chipiku Stores, forcing police to use teargas to disperse the crowd.

In Chitipa, police publicist Gladwell Simwaka confirmed the damages at Chipuku, Kulima Gold, Farmers World, but also stoned and broke glasses for the Old Chamber at the DCs office which houses Sports, Community Development as well as Labour offices.

MEC declared President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent.

He was trailed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes (35.41 percent) while Chilima came third with 1 018 369 votes or 20.24 percent.

Chilima and Chakwera since filed petitions in court seeking nullification of the results over alleged irregularities. The Constitutional Court is set to start hearing the case on July 29.

