More Chinese companies eye to buy Malawi products

Over 39 companies from China have expressed interest to buy Malawian products which are said to be of high quality and meet international standards.



This was discovered during the recently held China International Import expowhere Malawi showcased its products and services.



According to MITC’s Public Relations Manager, Deliby Chimbalu, the expo has generated over $140 million export orders of various Malawian products.



Explained Chimbalu: “The mission to China was extremely beneficial for Malawi. We attracted over $140m in export inquiries from over 39 potential buyers who are interested in buying Soya beans, Cassava and

groundnuts.

“This is an opportunity for our farmers to start producing morebecause now there is a ready market for their products.”



Chimbalu further said other Chinese investors have shown interest to set up manufacturing plants in Malawi for various products.



A Mponela-based renown farmer Hope Mikwala said the new market in China is goodnews to the local farmer because farmers have been complaining of poor prices for their commodities.



“This is good news. For a long time we have been complaining of poor prices but now other avenues are opening up it means that farmers will be spoilt for choice as regards markets,” said Mikwala.



China being the second largest economy in the world has the potential to be one of the most lucrative export markets for Malawian products.



Besides attending the China International Import Expo, MITC also conducted B2B meetings with potential buyers and investors in Shanghai.

The B2B meetings offered a chance for Malawi to explore ways of diversifying its exports to China which are currently dominated by the volatile Tobacco industry.



MITC is implementing the Enhanced Integrated Framework Project (EIF) which is supporting Malawi’s efforts of increasing value added export products in regional and international markets.



Similar trade missions have been conducted in Zambia, South Africa and Mozambique.

