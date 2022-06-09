More ladies teams join FISD International Volleyball Tourney

Two more ladies teams from across the borders of Malawi have expressed keen interest to take part in this year’s FISD International Volleyball Tournament to take place from 5th to 7th August at Katoto Outdoor Courts in the city of Mzuzu.

The teams are Kampala International University from Tanzania and Harare City Volleyball Club from Zimbabwe. This is an addition to foreign teams that already confirmed their participation like defending champions Mbeya Best VI from Tanzania, Nkhwazi Volleyball Team and UNZA from Zambia, as well as NABA from Zimbabwe.

Organising Secretary for the tournament, Killy Musukwa, told Nyasa Times this will provide more international exposure for Malawian teams both in the Men’s and Ladies’ categories since last year there was no ladies team from outside the country.

“To us this is a welcome development because our main aim has always been to provide a platform where our local teams can be exposed internationally. We feel this will give Malawian teams a good test as they prepare for the Zone VI Volleyball Club Championship to be held in Lusaka, Zambia this December.

“The tournament is a tourism activity in itself since it is bringing visitors with cultural diversities and languages into Malawi and businesswise, companies sponsoring the tournament including FISD Limited will be exposed these countries that will be represented at this international sporting event,” explained Musukwa.

Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) General Secretary, Dan Mwakasoko, has since hailed organisers behind the event.

“Such tournaments are crucial in the development of volleyball as a sport in the country. We thank FISD Limited for always being there to support volleyball,” he said.

