Motorbike operators reminded to pay duty: Malawi Revenue Authority seize  43 motorcycles in LL

The tax collector, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has appealed to motorbike importers and operators in the country to make sure that import duty for their motorcycles have been rightly paid.

This follows a recent operation by MRA in Lilongwe that saw the seizure of 43 motorcycles due to non-payment of duty.

MRA’s website says the average value for each of the seized motorcycle is K150 000, attracting an estimated duty of K60,000. The estimated duty to be recovered from the seized motorcycles is around K2.5 million.

Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma at MRA said Flexible Anti-Smuggling Teams (FAST) seized the motorcycles within the city of Lilongwe because of non-payment of customs duties.

“We have noted that there is an influx of motorcycles which have not been cleared through customs. This is the reason that we had to move and seize the motorcycles while sensitising the general public that duty must be paid for every motorcycle that enters into Malawi,” he said.

Kapoloma stressed that motorcycle owners in the country should know that using the motorcycles without paying duty is against the laws of Malawi.

“This practice is unlawful and attracts several corrective measures from seizures of the motorcycles to hefty fines and penalties charged on owners,” he warned.

The Authority is advising all motorcycle owners to check their status with MRA and FAST offices in their areas and pay the required duty amounts to avoid inconveniences.

