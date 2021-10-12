Moyale eyes Airtel Top 8 Cup

Mzuzu based military outfit, Moyale Barracks Football Club, says it has all its eyes on the Airtel Top 8 Cup after finishing on position 6 in the super league.

The Lions of Kaning’ina are one of the two military sides that managed to finish in the top eight. The other one is MAFCO Football Club which finished on position 8 with 42 points.

Kamuzu Barracks and Red Lions are the military sides that failed to finish in the top eight. Kamuzu Barracks finished on position 10 with 41 points while Red Lions finished on position 11 with 35 points.

The tournament which will run from 30th October to 18th December, 2021, will go straight into quarter finals and Moyale Barracks has been paired with Mighty Wanderers while MAFCO has been paired with Nyasa Big Bullets. Silver Strikers will take on TN Stars while Karonga United will be up against Civil Service United. The quarter finals will be played home and away while the semis will be played once just like the finals.

Moyale Barracks coach, Prichard Mwansa, says his team will work hard to go as far as the finals.

“We will take the tournament seriously. We know every team in the tournament will work hard but as Moyale Barracks, we will prepare thoroughly for the tournament.

“We have gone through several seasons without any silverware and so we need to work hard in this one,” said Mwansa.

The winner of the Airtel Top 8 Cup will pocket 17.5 million Kwacha.

In a related development, super league debutants, Ekwendeni Hammers, say they are gearing up well for the FDH Bank Cup finals against Silver Strikers to take place on Mothers’ Day, Friday 15th October, 2021.

Hammers coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, says having lost 0-3 to the Bankers in the league match last Saturday, the Hammers can do the unexpected in the finals this Friday.

“You cannot compare a league match and a cup match. We are very prepared for the match. We will have nothing to fear in this maiden cup final,” explained Mwafulirwa.

Hammers are expected to have on board both Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers fans in this final since Silver Strikers booted both Blantyre giants out the cup.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!