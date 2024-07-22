Moyale, Lube through to quarter finals of FDH Bank Cup, Tigers tumble

Moyale Barracks Football Club is through to the quarter finals of the FDH Bank Cup after beating MMF Marine 4-1 at Mzuzu Stadium where Lube Masters also eliminated Raiply Football Club to reach the same level.

Emmanuel Allan scored Moyale’s first goal 54 seconds from kick off before completing a brace 2 minutes later. In the 10th minute, Allan took a free kick over MMF Marine’s human wall and into the net to complete his hat trick. Luke Chima scored Moyale’s final goal while MMF Marine Captain Montfort Khamula scored the consolation goal for the Monkey Bay based soldiers.

Earlier at the same venue, Lube Masters eliminated Raiply FC in a battle of all second tier sides. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time and had to go into penalties where Lube Masters won 5-4.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, MMF Marine coach, Collins Nkuna, said things did not work according to his plan.

“Things didn’t work. The players were not confident at this stage considering the fact that they play in the second tier league. The goalkeeper was also jittery and I had to substitute him. The players have learnt a lot in this tournament and we hope to do better next time,” he said.

Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa hailed his charges for the win.

“We are improving in each and every game and this is good. We know it will be tough in the quarter finals but we will work hard to do well,” explained Mwansa.

In Blantrye, Mighty Wakawaka Tigers were booted out of the cup by Civil Service United Football Club 2-4 after post match penalties. The game also ended 1-1 during regulation time.

Tigers coach, Leo Mpulula, said he it was unfortunate to lose and had nothing to comment.

The winning coach, Abbas Makawa, said it was a tough match.

“It was tough but the boys worked hard. I told players to be composed when taking penalties and it worked. We will prepare for the next game in this competition,” remarked Makawa.

Another round of 16 mouth watering fixture in the cup is on 28th July, 2024 when Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will host city archrivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!