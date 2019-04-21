Moyale wallops TN Stars: Malawi TNM Super League

Kasungu-based TNM Super League outfit TN Stars continue to suffer humiliating defeats as they went down 3 nil to Moylae Barracks on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

TN Stars were coming from a 4 nil loss at the hands of Nyasa Big Bullets at home last weekend.

Head coach for TN Stars Meke Mwase, is on national duty with the Malawi National Football Team and his assistant, Monkey Chirwa, is in charge of the team in its northern region tour.

There were no flashing moments in the first half except for Moyale’s Davie Msukwa in the 41stminute when he alone in front of goal blasted the ball over the cross bar.

The Lions of Kaning’ina registered their first goal 11 minutes into the second half when Walusungu Mdoka connected a decent cross from Brown Magaga on the right with his left foot beating goalkeeper Clifford Jekapu in the line of duty.

Just 15 minutes before full time, a cross from substitute Chisomo Masiye from the left flank found Lloyd Njaliwa in the 18 metre box who nodded the ball into the visitors’ net for the soldiers to lead 2 nil.

Six minutes before full time, another substitute Deus Mkutu raced for a through ball and managed to beat TN Stars goalkeeper to seal the game at 3 nil.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, TN Stars assistant coach Monkey Chirwa said his charges missed a number opportunities but was hopeful to well against Mzuni FC on Sunday.

Moyale Barracks Team Manager, Victor Phiri, said it felt good to collect maximum three points against TN Stars.

“You are aware that we finished on position 13 last season. This was not good for a team like Moyale but we hope to work hard and do very well this season,” Phiri said.

