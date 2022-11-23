Mozambican authorities deport 80 Malawians

November 23, 2022 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Immigration authorities in Mozambique have deported at least 80 Malawians who went to the country without travel documents.
Dedza Border Post Immigration Office spokesperson James Tambula said among the deported are minors and women believed to be victims of human trafficking.
The deportees were on Tuesday at Dedza District Social Welfare Office pending return to their respective homes in Traditional Authority Kachere in the Central Region district.
They were found in the former Portuguese colony without official documents and reportedly travelled to that country to work in farms.
Meanwhile, police have arrested the driver who was caught ferrying the Malawians in his vehicle.

