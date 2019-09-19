Mozambique says issue of Malawi Nsanje Inland Port a closed affair
An influential newspaper in Mozambique has described as a closed affair the issue of Nsanje Inland Port.
The Portuguese language Noticias newspaper says Maputo is not in talks with Lilongwe and has nothing to talk to Malawi about the port in Nsanje.
This comes barely a week after president Peter Mutharika said in Nsanje that he was in talks with the Mozambican authorities, adding that as soon as he gets permit, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will immediately resume building the infrastructure.
But the head of the department of Bilateral Cooperation at the ministry of Transport and Communications, Horacio Parquinio told the newspaper that recent in-depth environmental feasibility studies have been carried out which did not recommend the navigability of the Zambezi river.
At a recent meeting on the Nacala Corridor project, they wanted to bring the issue of the port of Nsanje to the table and we, the Mozambican delegation, made it clear that this was no longer a matter for discussion and the issue was taken off the agenda,” Parquinio was quoted as saying.
This shatters the dream colour of former president Bingu wa Mutharika who envisioned a world class port in Nsanje with a world class airport and city.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The problem is with Malawi Government. As a nation we failed to negotiate a good deal when the window of opportunity was opened the time the Mozambique Government requested to pass their coal in transit this country to Nacala sea port for export to Brazil. How could we allow them use our land and allow them refuse use of Zambezi river to connect Nsanje through the Shire. Are we really that myopic or something is happening behind doors that the citizenry do not know? Can someone explain what is in the deal to carry coal from Moartize to Nacala via… Read more »
Zamanyazi a Pitala amanama