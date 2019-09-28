MP Chimwendo tells Nyasa, Be Forward to construct stadia for their clubs

Dowa East legislator Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) has put his weight behind those who are against the idea by President Peter Mutharika to build soccer stadiums for two oldest local soccer clubs in the country Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

Chimwendo made the sentiments during budget deliberations in Malawi Parliament.

Just like most of the commentators, Chimwendo said: “I cannot allow government resources which are meant to go to hospitals to provide drugs, which are meant to build school infrastructure to go and build a Stadium for a private owned company”.

According to the MCP lawmaker, the two clubs are private entities.

He claims the companies are rich enough to construct stadiums on their own hence asking management of the two clubs to draft proposals on the same.

“Nyasa is owned by Nyasa Limited. Wanderers is owned by Be Forward. I had an opportunity to be with Be Forward in Japan, I saw how rich they are, why don’t you write proposals and give them to build you a Stadium? Why do you come and get money from poor country like this one?” wondered Chimwendo.

“Why can’t you build Stadium for Mzuzu? Let us face the reality, don’t use taxpayer’s money to fund private company. We can’t allow that” he added.

Malawi President Mutharika pledged to construct two stadiums for the two sides during one of his campaign rally prior to the controversial May 21st 2019 Tripartite General Elections.

The government went further to allocate K1.6 Billion towards the construction project hence attracting mixed reactions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :