MP Ganda pays tribute to fallen Sena chief Mbenje

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsanje Lalanje constituency Gladys Ganda has said the country has lost a very good person and steward of development in T/A Mbenje of Nsanje.

She was speaking when she gave a tearful and lurid eulogy for the fallen chief who succumbed to Covid-19 earlier in the morning of the same day at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Ganda described Gogo Mbenje as a visionary chief who was full of development plans for Nsanje Lalanje constituency and the whole Nsanje District.

“As MP, my job was always easy, and I have been performing wonderfully because of the guidance that I received from Gogo Mbenje. The late Mbenje was a very prayerful family man who loved his wife and children; he also loved his people and his country, Malawi. He was visionary, corrupt-free, passionate, selfless empathetic; development conscious and a man of high integrity,” lamented Ganda.

She added that the fallen chief was passionate about gender empowerment issues and was instrumental in supporting her bid for the Nsanje Lalanje constituency parliamentary seat.

Added Ganda: “For example, during natural disasters, Gogo Mbenje never shared relief items among his family members like is the case with other chiefs across the country. The late chief always made sure all beneficiaries receive relief items equally and as designated, which is a rare character trait among chiefs.”

Ganda brought tears in the eyes of the mourners when she said she had several conversations with the chief whilst he was in hospital. She said the chief had promised her that he would soon be discharged and return home, not knowing that he would return home in a coffin for his burial.

Among other people who attended the burial ceremony were Paramount Chief Lundu and several other chiefs from Nsanje and Chikwawa as well as others from all the corners of the country, which underlined the important role the T/A played in the social, economic and political development of the country .

In Lilongwe, chairperson for Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Gift Trapece and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, who is also DPP Vice President, South, Kondwani Nankhumwa, were among the people who escorted the Late T/A Mbenje’s body from Kamuzu Central Hospital going to Nsanje for burial.

The chief was an employee of HRDC as an administrator and had been hospitalised at KCH for two weeks before his death.

Ganda advised the remaining family members to work with the current government in the process of choosing heir to the throne to ensure that there is smooth transition and that development in the constituency is not affected.

The MP also advised her constituents to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures such observing social distance, wearing face masks and washing hands with soap regularly.

