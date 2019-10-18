MP Ganda spoils the elderly on mother’s day in Nsanje Lalanje

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsanje Lalanje, Gladys Ganda dressed the elderly with Mother’s Day cloth in appreciating what women deserve during their occasion to celebrate motherhood.

Ganda on Tuesday October 15, also distributed maize to the households of Group Mello at Nyamikuta Centre and Group Nyamjidu at Nyamjidu Center. Over 800 households received the items.

The legislator said she decided to distribute the items after emulating what the First Couple has been doing during Mother’s Day commemoration.

“I am very proud as a mother and at the same time I am very proud of the mothers who have grown up nurturing us to reach this far. It is not easy to develop a child to become an adult as these women have been doing. I thought therefore that the best was to come and say thank you my mothers,” said Ganda

She continued: ” I have taken this stance after admiring what our parents, Professors Arthur Peter Mutharika and Madame Gertrude Mutharika are doing in this country by making sure that women and the elderly are well taken care of”.

Ganda has been distributing relief items in her constituency since she became an MP in the 21 May elections. So far distribution of relief items has covered Lalanje, Mwachedwa, Dande, Tiza, Dande and Nkhadzi. Shire Valley is facing food shortage because of the 2019 March floods that washed away crops and livestock in the Shire Valley.

Group Village Head man Mello was all smiles after been presented with the relief items. Mello said he had never witnessed a dedicated MP for his area as compared to Ganda.

Mello said Nsanje Lalanje has no reason to change their legislator because what “they are experiencing right now is like a miracle “.

The latest Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee report has projected that few Malawians will starve before the 2019/20 harvests.

