MP Lipipa launches construction of CDF-Funded Manase/Manyowe bridge in his constituency

While debate about what really are MPs doing with Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Blantyre City South MP Noel Lipipa on Friday marked launched the construction of the Manase / Manyowe bridge.

This project, funded by MK24 million from the Lottery Club and MK44.7 million from (CDF), is a testament to his commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life in his constituents.

“By addressing critical needs like this, we are not only connecting communities but also paving the way for further development and opportunities,” he said.

Lipipa expressed gratitude to Lottery Club for additional funds, however, went on to challenge people in the area that they should always demand from their leaders how development money is being used.

He added that he will never stop talking to different partners to help in the upliftment of people in his constituency because he believes that leadership is a calling to serve.

Lipipa has initiative several development activities in the district and some of them include Manase Clinic which opened its operations in July.

Together, we are building a brighter future for Blantyre City South.

