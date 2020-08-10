MP Lipipa says ‘I am still DPP but considered a rebel’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa, says he is still a die-hard member of the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) but Malawians must accept that he is not a ‘Yes Bwana’ [control freak] type of a politician.

After DPP fall from grace during the June 23 fresh presidential polls, Lipipa has been trending on social media with critical posts pointing out what he felt went wrong in his party.

Tongues wagged to the extent that unconfirmed reports flew that he was joining Tonse Alliance owing to his long term friendship with vice president Saulos Chilima.

However, in an exclusive interview with Brian Banda of Times TV on Saturday, Lipipa brushed off such rumours underlining that he is still a DPP member, he believes in the party’s Constitution and he will not leave the party.

Taking quite a radical approach, Lipipa added that despite still being a DPP member, Malawians from all walks of political life should accept that he is not a ‘Yes-Bwana’ type of a politician.

“I am forthright and I speak out when leaders stray from the wishes of the people that put them in office,” he said.

Because such a stand, the youthful 39-year-old businessperson-cum-politician said he was never a likeable chap in the top leadership of DPP as he was considered a rebel, a spy and disrespectful.

“Every time there was general party caucus at the State House, my name was never included at the gate. I always have to struggle to negotiate with flexible seniors to help me get in. Often, I would get in late only to be accused of being disrespectful,” he said.

Lipipa believes that DPP lost power because of immense corrupt activities among some of its top leaders. He argues that former president Peter Mutharika should have listened to voices of people that were demonstrating against increased corruption in his government.

“I feel that those close to the President deliberately let him down by putting a lid on his ear so that he doesn’t listen to the voice of people. Had President Mutharika taken the voices of the people seriously and acted on them, DPP could still have been in power today,” he said.

However, Lipipa says he is convinced that DPP is still a strong party and if it returns to its formative ideals and philosophies, as enshrined in its Constitution, the party will be back in power in 2025.

He has since advised fellow DPP members to cultivate a culture of always telling each other the truth and also to resist the temptation of rushing into joining Tonse Alliance, saying Malawi need a strong opposition.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!