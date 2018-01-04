MP Lunguzi questions appointment of garrulous Chief Lundu  as chair of Malawi Blood Transfusion Services

Paramount Chief Lundu appointment as chairperson of the Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) Board of Trustees has become the latest flashpoint between the government and the opposition, as member of Parliament (MP) for Dedza East Juliana has questioned President Peter Mutharika’s decision to appoint the garrulous chief.

The appointment is viewed as a political reward as Chief Lundu together with Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa were in the forefront parading on the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation in condemning the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on electoral reforms bill.

The chiefs went further in holding a peaceful demostrations in the capital Lilongwe where they presented a petition to the Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya on the matter.

Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara said in a statement that President Peter Mutharika has appointed Chief Lundu with immediate effect.

Lundu will chair MBTS whose members of the board include; Mr Robert Mdeza, Mrs Agness Sentala and Mr Lewis Msasa. Secretary for Health and Population and Secretary General for Malawi Red Cross are Ex-Officios.

But taking it on social media, Lunguzi who is a member of main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) argued that the traditional leader has been tasked with chairing a board that deals with issues that are technical in nature.

“Only in Malawi do you put a Traditional Chief to Chair such a Technical Board. One wonders# Is this the right person to Achieve the outcome of the organisation? Was the dececion done without enough Information?. Did we consider the person or the organisation? Did we consider what we are dealing with?

“Maybe we did not apply the technical mind hence the Decision might not be Valid,” wrote Lunguzion her Facebook page

Her post attracted numerous comments with many commenters supporting the legislator, saying Mutharika should have appointed a health professional as chairperson of the board.

Lunguzi, a nurse by profession, pointed out that the MBTS is a lifesaving organisation that needs a technical person as a chairperson.

She suggested that Lundu should have been appointed as a member with a technical person being appointed chairperson.

“How do you provide leadership on such technical issues? And we wonder our institutions are collapsing. This organisation has lifesaving roles. If they had chosen Lundu for MBC chairmanship I wouldn’t have raised my finger but this is a lifesaving organisation..” argued Lunguzi.

