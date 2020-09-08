MP Lunji asks Chakwera to fire Minister Mtambo: ‘His character is questionable’
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy whip Martha Lunji , who is also MP for Nkhotakota North East, has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo, saying his character is questionable as Minister responsible for uniting Malawians.
She said the Minister, by then leader of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and currently Commander-in-chief of the Citizen Transformation Movement, was involved in mass demonstrations that saw people’s businesses, houses and other structures being destroyed.
However, leader of the house, Richard Chimwendo Banda asked if it was proper for the DPP deputy whip to question the president’s prerogative.
Second deputy speaker Aisha Adams agreed with Chimwendo Banda that Lunji was not supposed to question the president prerogative.
Mtambo, who sits in Parliament as a minister but cannot contribute to debate because he is not an MP, organised street protests against the May 2019 electoral mismanagement.
Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa on Monday it is “a naked fact” that the June 23 polls left the country with a bitter after-taste and divided the nation along tribal and regional lines.
“As opposition, we wish to commend the government for highlighting an agenda of unity through the newly-created Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity.
“It is also important that such policy projection is matched by actions on the ground to indicate seriousness. Malawians are expecting to see how this peace and unity initiative will heal the wounds of victims of MCP 30-year atrocities.”
He said Malawians will be expecting to see how victims of political demonstrations in 2019 will also be taken care of, especially in form of compensation for those that lost property and lives of dear ones.
“ I have in mind the death of Superintendent Usiman Imedi who was killed in the line of duty at Nsundwe in Lilongwe,” he said.
This very true, Ntambos ministry is useless……just close the ministry basitu. He cannot unite Malawians
Chitsiru chamunthu uyu no wonder Nkhotakota North East is one of the least developed constituency in Nkhotakota. Msenjere, Katimbimbira, Liwaladzi, Walemera, Senjere, Chimphangwa, Chiphole, Kalinda, Matumbi and Chizeo amayenera kukhala ma trading center amphamvu koma even Liwaladzi is dominated ndi business yakachasu basi. Where was she when Mutharika appointed Mchacha in his cabinet? Akakhala iye Martha Chanjo Lunji mmesa u minister anangomupatsa was campaign uja basi? Mayi opusa kwambiri.
A Nankhumwa, a Nankhumwa! Inu mwapha anthu angati? Mukunena za Imedi (MHSRIP) nanga inu team yanu ija inapha family ya a Tambala ku Area 24 bwaaaa? Inu chipani chanu cha Tippex chija mmene chaonongera chuma chathu. You are busy with a piece of wood in someone’s eyes, how about the log in your eyes. Shame on Lunji, maluzi amupweteka kkkkkkkkkk. Muchira koma a Lunji ndi a Nankhumwa, DPP Tippex Party and your own chipani chotha ngati ma Curtain, cha UDF. The sad thing is that DPP will NEVER come back to power. Thank you.
Foseki
Nankhumwa what are you trying to be clever. Remember Dpp under Bingu Bingiza Muthalika shot dead 20 people who were demonstrating. You were in government why did you not compansate them.
You are a camerion.
Crocodile tears!
Lunji was right. Ntambo is a terrorist with questionable character. I am not sure what sort of Unity he can bring when he used to demonize lomwes and say stupid things about Muluzi and APM.
He was celebrating as an achievement when his fellow terrorist from Nsudwe mercilessly stoned Imedi to death. He celebrated when his terrorist undressed the police woman. He celebrated when his terrorist destroyed businesses and property. As a reward Chakwera gave him a ministerial position.
I second you bro although am Team Alliance
That thug whose soul is full of violence and gay tendencies should be removed as minister. Its an insult to Malawians to have him in cabinet. Lord I hate that pompous fool.
Achoke he is even busy just gicking women pamne ntchito yake sikudziwika