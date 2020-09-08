MP Lunji asks Chakwera to fire Minister Mtambo: ‘His character is questionable’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy whip Martha Lunji , who is also MP for Nkhotakota North East, has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo, saying his character is questionable as Minister responsible for uniting Malawians.

She said the Minister, by then leader of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and currently Commander-in-chief of the Citizen Transformation Movement, was involved in mass demonstrations that saw people’s businesses, houses and other structures being destroyed.

However, leader of the house, Richard Chimwendo Banda asked if it was proper for the DPP deputy whip to question the president’s prerogative.

Second deputy speaker Aisha Adams agreed with Chimwendo Banda that Lunji was not supposed to question the president prerogative.

Mtambo, who sits in Parliament as a minister but cannot contribute to debate because he is not an MP, organised street protests against the May 2019 electoral mismanagement.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa on Monday it is “a naked fact” that the June 23 polls left the country with a bitter after-taste and divided the nation along tribal and regional lines.

“As opposition, we wish to commend the government for highlighting an agenda of unity through the newly-created Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity.

“It is also important that such policy projection is matched by actions on the ground to indicate seriousness. Malawians are expecting to see how this peace and unity initiative will heal the wounds of victims of MCP 30-year atrocities.”

He said Malawians will be expecting to see how victims of political demonstrations in 2019 will also be taken care of, especially in form of compensation for those that lost property and lives of dear ones.

“ I have in mind the death of Superintendent Usiman Imedi who was killed in the line of duty at Nsundwe in Lilongwe,” he said.

