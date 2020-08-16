MP Ngalande welcomed into MCP fold: Mia says more joining

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy president Mohammed Sidik Mia Sunday formally inducted Member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency and business magnate Tony Ngalande into the party, with the new MCP catch saying he wants to help grow the party in the southern region.

During the June 23 elections, Ngalande, a former member of People’s Party (PP) when former president Joyce Banda was in power, endorses Chakwera for presidency.

In Parliament he was on the government side until in February 2020 he requested the Speaker to allocate him a seat on the opposition side.

And now Ngalande will move to the ruling MCP benches in the august House.

“As an independent MP who believes in the progress of the nation and before the 23rd June  2020 fresh presidential election, I  publicly endorses  the Tonse Alliance and now, most especially aligning the wishes of my people with a leadership that is visionary and sound. President Chakwera fits the cap. Hence my  joining MCP.

“We are ready to serve the nation under the Tonse government,” said Ngalande.

In an interview with Nyasa Times after addressing a  rally in Balaja,  Mia said Ngalande’s coming to MCP signifies the strength of the party.

“We will strengthen MCP more in eastern and southern regions,” said Mia.

He hinted that more MPs and politicians will be joining MCP.

