MP Vuwa Kaunda Splashes Millions on Constituents for Christmas Celebrations

Former senior Cabinet minister and Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central, Simon Vuwa Kaunda, has rolled out a multimillion-kwacha Christmas goodwill campaign across his constituency, describing it as a gesture of gratitude, unity, and shared celebration.

Kaunda held a well-attended thank-you rally at Mkondezi Model Primary School in the area of Senior Chief Mkumbira, where he donated K1 million to the community to purchase a cow for Christmas festivities. His wife, Ada Vuwa, also hosted a similar rally at Sumba School in Traditional Authority Mankhambira, where she donated another K1 million toward Christmas celebrations.

The festive support did not end there. Kaunda extended K1 million each to communities around Kalowa Kafunga, Mlombwa, and Chingaliwa, ensuring families across the constituency could celebrate Christmas with dignity and joy.

Addressing the rallies, Kaunda thanked constituents for their continued support, including voting for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the recently concluded elections. He also commended the current government for resolving fuel shortages, saying fuel availability has stabilised under the present leadership.

Concerned about safety during the festive season, Kaunda appealed to the Ministry of Homeland Security to increase security presence in the area.

“We want our people to celebrate Christmas in peace. That is why we are asking central government to intensify security by deploying adequate police officers, both on foot and mobile patrols,” he said.

The Christmas outreach has been widely welcomed by residents, many of whom described it as timely support that reflects leadership grounded in community and appreciation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :