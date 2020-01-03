MP Yeremiah says president should be stripped of powers to appoint Malawi police chief

Lone Alliance for Democracy (Aford) legislator Yeremiah Chihana has proposed radical changes in the police Act to strip the State President of powers of appointing Malawi Police Services (MPS) Inspector Generals.

Chihana says the current set up puts the police chief directly answerable to the executive powers rather than the people of Malawi.

“Elsewhere in Africa, things are changing. People are changing their laws so that the police is directly answerable to the people not the executive arm of government,” said Chihana.

He said the current police Act is not in tandem with the current political dispensation and the new Republican Constitution.

However, lawyer Justice Dzonzi said people are already participating in the appointment of the police IG as parliament approves or rejects his nomination.

In August 2019, President Peter Mutharika named Duncan Mwapasa the interim Inspector General of Malawi Police Service to replace Rodney Jose, whose retirement was due in October.

Parliament is yet to confirm the appointment.

Mwapasa first served as guard commander for former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Shortly after Bingu’s death April 2012, he was posted from State House to Rumphi Police as officer-in-charge.

Mwapasa was one of the 11 people detained on treason charges during Joyce Banda’s regime and was later indicted by the police.

The incumbent named him his guard commander in 2014 and promoted him to deputy IG responsible for administration in 2015.

Mwapasa, 49, joined the police service in 1997.

