MP Zikhale accuses govt of neglecting NkhataBay South since independence, stirs up Malawi Parliament

Newly elected Nkhata Bay South Member of Parliament (MP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Strategic Planning, Dr Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma, told Parliament on Thursday that government is neglecting his constituency, alleging that no tangible development projects have been allocated to the area since 1964.

Ng’oma said this when he was delivering his maiden speech, in which, he also asked government to recognize people he described as national heros from his constituency.

The legislator said government’s deliberately caused gross imbalance in the allocation of resources in the country, is disintegrating Malawians.

“One wonders when our fellow MPs in this August House are singing songs of praise that abundant developments have reached their constituencies and have been even promised more yet we in the north are singing songs of displeasure, looking at the leadership as authoritarian regime, personal and oppressive,” said Ng’oma.

He attracted loud cheers from the opposition benches and jeers from the government side.

He continued, “Such partial administrative approaches must come to a halt now. We, Malawians, must enjoy working together as one. We want equitable distribution of wealth in this country if we are to bring the disintegrating Malawians back together”.

Ng’oma then went on to outline some of the development projects that his constituents have long required and need government’s urgent intervention.

“Madam Speaker, are you aware that in Nkhata Bay South there is no government secondary school? That since 1958, people in the constituency have never tested piped water? That our schools are in a dilapidated state, no new model schools have been built since 1964? Are you aware that in Nkhata Bay South our bridges are single lane ones and that this is the only part of the country with single lane bridges,” he said, further angering the jeering government side.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, who is also newly elected Parliamentarian for Thyolo Central, Benson Malunga Phiri, rose on a point of order to reprimand Ng’oma.

“Madam Speaker, is it in order for the honourable member to stand here and rebuke the government when his own party was in power for 31 years and failed to bring to his constituency the very same things he is talking about here?” Phiri asked, surprised.

However, the Speaker, Catherine Gotani Hara, ruled Phiri out of order, saying Ng’oma was delivering his maiden speech and that he had the right to say what he wanted.

And indeed Ng’oma went on, adding that Nkhata Bay South has the richest history in the history of Malawi for having embraced the first Bible and school in the country at Bandawe.

“Yet, the Bandawe area up to Mfundi, has no piped water. The area has no electricity except for electricity wires passing over our villages, except for a small trading center at Kande,” he said.

Ng’oma added: “We need a technical college, a community stadium, teachers houses and two ambulances to save women from maternal deaths”.

The Nkhata Bay South legislator wound up his speech by mentioning some names of fallen people with roots from his constituency, saying government must recognize them as national heros.

The people, among others, include; Manowa Chirwa who was first federal MP, Orton Chirwa founding President of MCP, Elliot Kamwana Chirwa and TDT Banda, President of the General African Congress in 1956-1958.

