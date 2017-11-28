Mpanga, Karuku win Habp golf at Mulanje

Christopher Mpanga and Connie Karuku on Saturday emerged the winners of Habp Golf Tournament at Mulanje Golf Club.

The Lilongwe based Mpanga registered 67 net-two ahead of second placed Harold Lungu (10h/c).

However, Lungu surrendered his position to Rajiv Rawat by virtue of being the sponsor. Jim Melrose scooped the third slot after amassing a 73 net score.

For finishing top, Mpanga went away with a KIC refrigerator, a fuel card worth K40 000, a trophy, five litres of GTX oil and two nights’ accommodation for two courtesy of Hapuwani Lodge.

In his speech, Mpanga said it had taken him four years, and that he was excited to have finally won the title.

In ladies category, Connie Karuku scooped first position with net 69 while Bose Kamphulusa coming second after registering 75 net. Cathy Matura was third with net 79.

In her remarks, Karuku, who went away with a Defy washing machine, K40, 000 fuel cards, five litres Castrol GTX diesel and a trophy, said she was delighted to win her second Habp title.

“Iam so delighted because this is my second title in the Habp. Let me also take this time to thank the sponsor because we had so much fun,” she said.

Veteran golfer John Magombo won the seniors category while Bashir Shariff was the runner-up, while the best tea estate golfer went to MGC captain Ajay Singh while Gabriel Kambale had the best score with 78 gross. Sophie Kalambule had the longest drive in women’s category while Gilton Chiwaula did it in men’s section.

Lubricants distributor’s managing director Harold Lungu pledged to continue bankrolling money in the annual competition.

He also described the competition as a success.

“The tournament was a success because of you and our appeal is that continue supporting us by buying our lubricants so that we can continue sponsoring the tournament,” said Lungu.

Habp also donated K1 million for the maintenance of the greens. A total of 101 golfers took part in the tournament.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :