MPE show to motivate youth in art

Music director of Myuzik Pusha Entertainment and Media Consultancy, Biggie Lu say the youth need to be taught and nurtured in arts so that the field can be used as a tool to elevate them to greater heights.

To reach out to young people, Myuzik Pusha Entertainment and Media Consultancy Company have organised a show dubbed ‘Ghetto Jam Festival’ to take place on April 11, 2020 at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

The aim is to teach the youth how art can be used for the betterment of their lives.

“I believe in art to change the world, therefore, the show is one of the ways to engage the youth in something useful rather than engaging in promiscuity and theft among other ills,” Biggie Lu said.

He called on all small scale businesses to take part in the event since it is a festival that will attract big patronage. He further urged artists to support one another unconditionally and without discrimination.

In a separate interview, one of the organisers, Tiyanjana Malowa said the youth can develop self-esteem to achieve big things while still at a tender age if they are exposed to the right people or peers.

“We keep the youth busy by organising these events, but it is not all about music, we engage the youth in discussions about everything surrounding the youth and adulthood.

“Therefore, apart from providing entertainment, the show also aims to motivate them to chase and accomplish their dreams,” he said.

The show is expected to start from 12:00 to 6 p.m. and will be spiced up by artists like Biggie Lu, Janta, Seven Omore, Don and Tarz among others.

Some of the activities lined up for the show are artist stage battle and dances.

