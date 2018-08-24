Mpinganjira ‘has no regrets’ over nomadic political life: Insists DPP winning resoundly in 2019

Veteran politician and former cabinet minister Brown James Mpinjanjira popularly referred to as BJ has “absolutely” no regrets about his nomadic political career, saying he is now home and dry in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mpinganjira, who was Vice President for the southern region in the former ruling People’s Party (PP) before joining DPP, was quizzed by Brian Banda on Times TV if he has any regrets about his political journey, he said regretting was not in his DNA.

“I learnt long time back never to regret the course of action that one takes. But that should you realise at some stage that you probably did not choose the best option you just correct and proceed,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira founded the defunt NDA party and contested for presidency on its ticket in 2004 but lost to Bingu wa Mutharika who won on the United Democratic Front (UDF). He later on contested in 2009 presidential race as running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate John Tembo.

He served on numerous ministerial positions from the United Democratic Front (UDF) regime, People’s Party (PP) where his final position was Minister of Information in the two years that PP ruled.

BJ joined DPP recently and was rewarded with a post of chairperson for Roads Authority.

Quizzed to explain why he has retired from frontline politics for three times and then bounced back, Mpinganjira said he had quit politics two times and “withdrawn” from politics when PP was pushed out of power by DPP.

“ It is possible to retire from politics and I will retire at some point. I withdrew [when PP lost power in 2014 elections]. I knew at that time I had a lot to offer. I needed to withdraw , take a breather and see clearly what I wanted to do next and commit myself to do something without having to do it in a hurry. I needed a time to sober up and make a decision,” said Mpinganjira.

But Times TV host pressed him to comment on the label of political nomad, Mpinganjira did not dwell much on that buit said this time he is in winning team of DPP.

“You wait next May 21 DPP will win. You will come and shake my hand that I was saying the truth, you will follow me home to shake my hand. DPP will win elections with a landslide,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira projected DPP’s triumph in the 2019 tripartite elections, citing development projects that the DPP government has seen through as the main reason for people to retain the party in leadership.

Asked if he has been disappointed with his political profile, Mpinganjira said it was not unusual to be disappointed.

“What matter is how to pick up again and reorganise yourself. Pastor in churches even get disappointed,” he said.

Asked if he will seek a parliamentary seat in his former Mulanje Central constituency, Mpinganjira said he will not contest as he wants to help DPP nationwide.

