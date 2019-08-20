Mponda upbeat about Bullets’ qualification hopes in CAF 

Nyasa Big Bullets leave the country on Thursday for Bulawayo, Zimbabwe for the second leg of CAF Champions League against FC Platinum on Saturday with hopes to win the game or secure a draw with goals and seal qualification.

The first leg at Kamuzu Stadium ended goalless and Bullets go into the second leg with an aim to win the game for them to progress to the next round.

Reports indicate that the team’s captain, John Lanjesi and Macfallen Ngwira who were nursing injuries have recovered but coaches will have to decide whether to use them or give them more time to rest.

Bullets assistant coach, Peter Mponda, told a local television station that preparations for the return leg were going on smoothly.

“The team is in good shape. We hope we will have a good game in Zimbabwe and in the end our supporters will smile,” said Mponda.

Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe said they would wrap up the game in the second leg in Bulawayo.

“We have to score goals in Bulawayo if we are to proceed to the next round. We are going to work on the attacking part of the game,” he said.

