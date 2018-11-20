MPs in UTM relocate in Parliament. Shanil, Kaliati, Nyalonje get new seats

Former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri, who is Balaka West legislator (independent) who used to occupy a section reserved for independent MPs on the government side of the House, has asked to move to opposition benches.

Dzimbiri joined newly formed UTM party that is promoting the presidential banner of Vice President Saulos Chilima in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

She asked the Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya – also a UTM member – to be allocated a seat in the opposition side.

Speaker confirmed the new arrangement in an announcement to the House.

Also moving seats in the Chamber were Mzimba North MP Agnes Nyalonje, Mulanje West MP Patricia Kaliati and – Karonga North MP Vincent Ghambi.

Kaliati, who is UTM interim secretary general, has been moved to seat number 119 in absentia, the last seat available on the government side.

Nyalonje who dumped People’s Party (PP) to join UTM has moved from front row to seat number 54.

Ghambi, a former deputy minister of Defence has been relegated to the back of the government seats. He also joined UTM.

Parliament resumes meeting Tuesday with questions to ministers for oral replies.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :