MPs in UTM relocate in Parliament. Shanil, Kaliati, Nyalonje get new seats

November 20, 2018 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri, who is Balaka West legislator (independent) who used to occupy a section reserved for independent MPs on the government side of the House, has asked to move to opposition benches.

Nyalonje( R) dumped PP to join UTM and has moved from front row to new seat

Dzimbiri joined newly formed UTM party that is promoting the presidential banner of Vice President Saulos Chilima in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

She asked the Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya – also a UTM member – to be allocated a seat in the opposition side.

Speaker  confirmed the new arrangement in an announcement to the House.

Also moving seats in the Chamber were Mzimba North MP Agnes Nyalonje, Mulanje West MP Patricia Kaliati and – Karonga North MP Vincent Ghambi.

Kaliati, who is UTM interim secretary general, has been moved to seat number 119 in absentia, the last seat available on the government side.

Nyalonje who dumped People’s Party (PP) to join UTM has moved from front row to seat number 54.

Ghambi, a former deputy minister of Defence has been relegated to the back of the government seats. He also joined UTM.

Parliament resumes meeting Tuesday with questions to ministers for oral replies.

goba
Guest
goba

Muwava kuwa ndithu, mwatisangalasa kwabasi koma sagona tulo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mphwache
Guest
Mphwache

How many Members of Parliament has the new party UTM?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Alamu Pumani Mwakula kuba
Guest
Alamu Pumani Mwakula kuba

Komaliza to be in parliament. Mwakwera bus zakutha za UTM.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Opinion
Guest
Opinion

Why are you bothered? It is their decision.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ndithu
Guest
Ndithu

You are the one who is bothered. Who said it’s not their decision?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago

