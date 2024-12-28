Mr and Mrs Hilton Banda brings Christmas joy to the elderly at Mai Mbambande Care Home in Lilongwe

This Christmas, Hilton Banda, a well-known businessperson and philanthropist, and his wife and kids spread joy and love to the elderly residents of Mai Mbambande Care Home. On Friday December 27, Banda and wife, together with their two kids, Tadala and Tikondane, visited the care home in Blantyre to celebrate Christmas with the elderly and remind them that they are special and valued.

Hilton Banda, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of Akatswiri Holdings Ltd, said that Christmas is a time to show love and togetherness. He wanted to make sure the elderly residents felt cared for and appreciated. “I wanted to be here with these wonderful people today to show them that they are loved and important, especially during the holiday season,” Banda said.

The celebration also featured a performance by Jetu, a well-known musician who is also elderly.

Jetu continues to follow her passion for music, and Banda invited her to sing for the residents. “I wanted them to see that age should not stop you from doing what you love,” Banda explained. “Jetu is an example of how we can keep going and do amazing things, no matter how old we are.”

The event was filled with laughter, music, and delicious food. The elderly residents smiled and enjoyed the celebration, feeling happy and appreciated. Banda’s visit was praised by many as a kind and thoughtful way to spread Christmas cheer.

Deborah Mbale, the founder of Mai Mbambande Care Home, thanked Banda and his wife for the special day. “This is such a lovely treat for our elderly residents,” she said. “We are very grateful for their kindness.”

Hilton Banda’s Christmas celebration reminded everyone that the elderly are an important part of the community and deserve to be treated with love and respect, especially during the holiday season.

