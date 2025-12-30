MRA Defends Security Procurement Process, Says No Contracts Yet Awarded

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has moved to clarify concerns surrounding its planned procurement of security services, stressing that there is nothing illegal, irregular or unprocedural about the process currently underway.

MRA says it has only issued a formal notice of intention to award contracts, a mandatory transparency step under the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) legal framework, and that no contracts have been awarded yet.

According to the notice, MRA anticipates spending about K5.46 billion over two years to secure its offices across all regions—an operation the Authority says is essential to safeguarding revenue, staff, infrastructure and sensitive taxpayer data.

Under the proposed arrangement:

Masters Security is earmarked for the Blantyre and Central clusters at a combined projected cost of over K3.4 billion.

Kamu Guard Services is being considered for the Southern and Eastern clusters at K897.5 million.

Iringa Security Services is proposed for the Northern Cluster at K1.14 billion.

However, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Wilma Chalulu emphasized that these figures are part of an ongoing procurement and evaluation process—not finalized contracts.

“The publication of the intention to award is a deliberate transparency measure meant to give bidders and the general public an opportunity to raise concerns or point out any irregularities before contracts are formally awarded,” Chalulu said.

She added that the procurement followed Open Tender National Competitive Bidding, with the tender duly advertised in two nationally circulated newspapers on November 12, 2025, and left open for three weeks in line with PPDA requirements.

“This process is fully compliant with the law,” Chalulu said. “It is transparent, competitive and open to scrutiny.”

While some civil society actors and commentators have questioned the projected figures, economists note that the spending must be viewed in proper context.

Economist Marvin Banda pointed out that MRA’s total operating budget for the 2024/25 financial year stands at about K108 billion, with security accounting for roughly 2.5 percent of total expenditure—a proportion he described as modest for an institution tasked with protecting national revenue.

“Heightened scrutiny of public spending is understandable given the current economic pressures,” Banda said. “But scrutiny should not be mistaken for proof of wrongdoing. Budgeted expenditure, especially for security, is not inherently fraudulent.”

MRA insists that securing its facilities is not a luxury but a necessity, given the rising risks associated with revenue administration, including theft, vandalism and cyber-related threats.

As the procurement process continues, the Authority says it remains open to oversight and engagement, reaffirming its commitment to accountability, value for money and strict adherence to Malawi’s public procurement laws.

