MRA fires 13 “Cheat” tax collectors

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says it has fired thirteen of its workers in the 2020/2021 fiscal year to save its image in its task of collecting taxes from Malawians.

The fired workers are said to have been demanding cash from citizens on services they were not supposed to pay.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, Steve Kapoloma, said corruption was rampant because some Malawian citizens did not know some procedures regarding taxes.

Director of MRA, John Biziwiki, said he was aware of some few individuals who were tarnishing the image of the authority through their bad tendencies resulting in disappointing tax payers who in turn lose trust in the authority.

“Some of the workers who were fired were asking for money from people on services they are not supposed to pay, taking advantage of their ignorance on how MRA operates,” explained Kapoloma.

MRA says it has embarked on mutual engagement with tax payers for them to understand the importance of paying taxes.

The authority was tasked to collect K1.079 trillion in the 2020/21 fiscal year but it managed to collect an extra K28.7 billion. It has been tasked to collect K1.033 trillion in 2021/2022 fiscal year.

