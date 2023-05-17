MRA warns FND leader Fryson Chodzi of outstanding tax arrears

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has given a warning notice to national coordinator for Forum for National Development (FND), Fryson Chodzi for outstanding tax arrears amounting to over K679,000.

A notice signed by MRA team leader for collection & filing enforcement, Thomas Kapira available to Nyasa Times on Wednesday indicated that their records show that Chodzi has not remitted the due tax to MRA.

“This amount has been outstanding and is contrary to section 105 of the Taxation Act which stipulates that tax chargeable under the Act is payable the due date,” he said.

Kapira ordered Chodzi to settle the outstanding arrears by May 24, 2023 at its office in Lilongwe — adding that failure to pay the arrears in full, MRA will be “left with no option but it enforce the law as it is”.

However, Chodzi said in an interview that he will engage MRA on the issue to clarify how they came up with the figure.

“Which year did I default and what income are they referring to?” he queried, while indicating that he will honour the arrears if satisfied with the explanation — if not he will challenge the letter.

