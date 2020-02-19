Msaka deserves DPP recognition for rebuilding party in Eastern region – Commentator

A political commentator has said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) needs to recognize and reward hard working officials as way of motivating others.

Humphrey Mvula singled out the ruling party vice president for the eastern region Bright Msaka whom he said rebuilt the party in the region whose membership he said dwindled over the years.

“Mr Msaka worked hard to bring more votes for President Peter Mutharika and the DPP in the previous election than ever before.

” These are the people who need motivation by rewarding them. He can be running mate or presidential candidate. He is all what it takes to be a leader, ” said Mvula.

Mvula’s comment come at a time when news is rife that Mutharika intends to pair with the United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi in the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election in July.

Mvula, a former UDF strategist, said he had conducted a survey in the eastern region in the run up to the elections which established that the DPP was losing membership at a fast rate due to a number of reasons.

He said it was therefore surprising that Msaka turned around the DPP political fortunes in the region.

