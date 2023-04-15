Msaka shuns Mutharika endorsement meeting

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the eastern region Bright Msaka has shunned organised in his region to endorse Peter Mutharika as the party presidential candidate in the forthcoming July convention.

Also conspicuously missing at the meeting was the party regional governor.

Instead, the meeting was presided over by a low rank official who endorsed Mutharika as their preferred presidential candidate for the 2025 elections.

Speaking during a media briefing in Balaka, DPP eastern Rmregion campaign director Ismail Jussab said the party’s members in the region want Mutharika to contest so that he can complete development projects he embarked on across the country.

Jussab claims the Tonse Alliance-led administration has failed hence the need for the former president to come back to power.

“We need mature leadership to overcome challenges people are facing,” he said.

This is the third endorsement that Mutharika has received so far as the North and Central blocs of the party have also done the same.

