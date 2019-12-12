Msundwe residents loot cement from 5 trucks: Criminal elements continue

Criminal elements are still taking place on the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road as more incidents of lawlessness continue to take place with the latest being residents of Msundwe have looted cements from five trucks.

The incident occured this week when five trucks carrying the cement were stopped by a mob of Msundwe residents who jammed the scene and started looting bags of cement from the truck.

Police inaction was due t fear of what happened to Superintendent Usumani Imedi of the Police Mobile Service who died after he was savagely attacked by mob on the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road when he was trying to restore order during a protest.

But concerned citizens have urged government to properly equip police with protective gears and that lawlessness should be curbed.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera is on record saying that there is a calculated move by few criminal-minded individuals who are always after looting property of innocent Malawians.

But Kadadzera said the few criminal-minded individuals, also coupled by few individuals with partisan political interests, have not helped matters as they have fuelled violent demonstrations to make Malawi lawless.

President Peter Mutharika in his message on Human Rights Day which falls on December 10 noted that some youth are being radicalised to be vandalising their own education infrastructure and committing serious crimes over petty issues.

He expressed concern that while government is making every effort to develop the lives of the youth, political and civil society leaders are using the young generation in perpetrating violence.

“These people are exploiting the poverty and vulnerability of the youth to engage in violence and politically engineered political activities.

“Some organisations are hiding behind defending human rights when they are actually engaging in violence, criminal activities and blatantly violating everybody’s human rights. These people and organisations are in fact teaching the youth of this country to be violent society,” said Mutharika,

The Malawi leader said the youth must be taught to be responsible citizens instead of mobilising them into violence and criminal activities in the name of democracy and freedom of expression.

