Mtambo Dismisses Social Media Claims Linking Him to Planned Anti-Government Protests

Former Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo has dismissed as false and misleading social media reports linking him to alleged plans for demonstrations against the newly elected administration of President Peter Mutharika.

In a statement released on his official Facebook page, Mtambo described the reports as “completely false and malicious,” urging Malawians to ignore such propaganda and instead focus on promoting peace and unity following the conclusion of the 2025 general elections.

“I want to categorically state that I am not part of any plan to organize or support demonstrations against the new administration. Such claims are completely false. Malawians must reject misinformation and instead focus on building our country together after peaceful elections,” Mtambo said.

He emphasized that this is a crucial time for national healing and cooperation, calling on citizens to give the new government the space and support it needs to deliver on its campaign promises.

“It is time to unite as a nation and support efforts that advance development, not those that divide us. Let us move forward through democratic, peaceful, and constructive means,” he added.

A Call for Peace and Democratic Maturity

Mtambo, who serves as Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) vice president and leader of the Citizens for Transformation (CFT) movement, said his focus remains on strengthening democracy, promoting civic responsibility, and ensuring accountability through dialogue rather than confrontation.

He reaffirmed his personal commitment to peace, truth, and good governance, values he said should guide all Malawians regardless of political affiliation.

“As someone who has always stood for human rights and justice, I believe our democracy must be protected through peaceful engagement and responsible leadership,” Mtambo stated.

Background and Context

The statement comes amid heightened political tension and speculation following President Mutharika’s recent warning that unnamed civil society organizations (CSOs) were allegedly plotting protests to destabilize his administration. Speaking in Mangochi earlier this week, Mutharika claimed to have “intelligence” about groups meeting secretly to plan demonstrations, warning he would “bite” anyone seeking to disturb his rule.

The remarks sparked widespread criticism from human rights groups and governance advocates, who accused the President of issuing veiled threats against civic activists and undermining constitutional freedoms.

It is believed that Mtambo’s name surfaced in the ensuing online chatter, given his prominent role in leading the 2019–2020 mass protests against the then-Mutharika government under the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC). Those protests, which challenged electoral irregularities, eventually contributed to the landmark court-ordered fresh election in 2020 that removed Mutharika from power.

However, Mtambo has since moved into formal politics, serving in President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration as Minister of Civic Education and National Unity before joining AFORD earlier this year.

Political observers say the resurfacing of Mtambo’s name in connection with protest rumors may reflect both his past activism and attempts by certain political actors to discredit prominent voices from the previous government.

CSOs Urge Calm

Meanwhile, several civil society organizations have echoed Mtambo’s sentiments, calling for calm and unity. They have urged Malawians to focus on holding the new government accountable through lawful and peaceful means rather than reacting to unverified information circulating online.

As the political environment stabilizes after the elections, observers say responsible communication by public figures like Mtambo is vital in preventing misinformation and fostering national reconciliation.

