Mtambo rules out contesting for MP in Karonga central constituency

Minister of Civic Education and Unity Timothy Mtambo has ruled out contesting in a by-election in Karonga central.

Social media was recently awash with stories that Mtambo would contest in the by-election which will be held following the death of Cornelius Mwalwanda last month.

In a statement, Citizens for Transformation (CFT) says Mtambo is not contesting in the election.

“Be assured that CIC (commander-in-chief) is always open regarding his intentions on matters that revolve around governance.

“Just as he disclosed his entry into politics, he would surely, have disclosed any intentions to contest for parliamentary seat if he had them,” says Negracious Justin, CFT spokesperson in a statement.

Electoral Commission says it will hold the by-election after getting expert opinion as regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!