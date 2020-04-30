Mtambo’s political movement ropes in Diaspora Malawians: Linda Khembo leader, Phyllis Chipojola spokeswoman

Former vocal human rights activist who is now in frontline politics Timothy Mtambo, has opened the door for Malawians living in diaspora to get involved in his political movement which is called; The Citizens For Transformation-People Power Movement (CFT).

Mtambo, who is called commander-in-chief of the movement first roped in South Africa-based Negracious Al-Majiduh Justin, a social commentator on Facebook under the pseudo name of ‘Lord Denning QB’ to be the movemet’s communication director.

Now the movement has launched its Diaspora wing which so far has members from the UK, Germany and United States.

The diaspora CFT movement has set up a committee which is currently being headed by Manchester-based Linda Khembo-Nwosu on an interim basis while London-based Phyllis Chipojola is the interim spokeswoman.

“Indeed we have launched CFT movement in diaspora . Timothy Mtambo felt it necessary that Malawians in diaspora need to be actively involved in the fight to liberate and save Malawi and so far, we have hit the ground running and are accepting new members to the movement,” Chipojola said.

Chipojola further said CFT has endorsed an opposition grand alliance of UTM and MCP and other parties.

She said their main objective is to ensure Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its alliance partners United Democratic Front (UDF) are ejected from corridors of power.

“We want people to know that this is a movement, its not a political party, we are bringing together like-minded people whose motive so far is to see DPP out of power. It is for this reason that the movement is open to members of the other parties as long as their stand at the moment is to see change in Malawi,” said Chipojola who aligned herself to UTM as well as her interim chairperson Khembo.

In welcoming the diaspora movement, Mtamb, who is the former chairperson of chairperson for the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), expressed his gratitude and appreciation for those in diaspora that have so far joined the movement and adopted the transformative agenda of the people power movement.

“People are so in love with the movement, this is a people’s movement,” said Mtambo.

He said the CFT has so far been in the northern region setting up structures and will soon be in the Centre and south.

“The diaspora involvement is timely and welcomed,” said Mtambo.

According to Mtambo, the CFT will pursue an agenda for transformation and is founded on values of human rights-based approach, peaceful co-existence, rule of law, active and patriotic citizenship in pressing for inclusive social, political and economic transformation and a prosperous future for all Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!