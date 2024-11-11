Mtumbuka Winds Up Nationwide Tour Ahead of UTM Elective Convention: Will He Secure the Delegates’ Vote?

Aspiring United Transformation Movement (UTM) President, Mathews Mtumbuka, has concluded his nationwide tour aimed at engaging with prospective delegates ahead of the party’s much-anticipated elective convention scheduled for November 17, 2024, in Mzuzu.

This tour, which took Mtumbuka across several regions of Malawi, served as an opportunity for the presidential hopeful to present his vision for the party’s future and secure crucial support from the delegates who will cast their votes at the convention.

A Tour of Engagement: Building Support from the Ground Up

Mtumbuka wrapped up the final leg of his tour last Friday with meetings in the Southern Region, specifically in Blantyre, Chikwawa, and Nsanje, where he interacted with over 700 prospective delegates. The meetings were designed to share Mtumbuka’s manifesto and to assess the level of support within these regions ahead of the convention. Throughout the tour, he emphasized the need for strong leadership to propel UTM to new heights, aiming to take the party beyond its current trajectory.

In an interview with, Mtumbuka expressed satisfaction with the reception he had received across the country, noting the enthusiastic response from delegates. He believes that his vision for the party and the country resonates with many members who are eager for change and progress.

“I am confident that the delegates I have met are convinced by my mission. They are eager for leadership that will take UTM to greater heights, and I am the right person for the job,” Mtumbuka said. His confidence, however, comes as he faces strong competition for the top spot in UTM, which has been bolstered by high-profile figures, including the current party leader, Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The Vision for UTM: Continuity and Transformation

Mtumbuka’s message to delegates has been clear: UTM needs a leader who can build on the legacy of its current president, Saulos Klaus Chilima, while also infusing the party with fresh ideas to ensure its long-term success. Mtumbuka’s campaign has emphasized continuity—continuing the vision of transformation that Chilima began—and transformation—making UTM a more effective and organized political force in the coming years.

One of the highlights of Mtumbuka’s manifesto, which he shared with prospective delegates, is a focus on economic revitalization, job creation, and fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurship. These key areas resonate with the grassroots members of UTM, many of whom are eager to see concrete policies that will positively impact Malawi’s youth, who make up a large portion of the electorate.

In his address, Mtumbuka stressed the importance of leadership that understands the needs of Malawians at the community level. He argued that UTM’s vision needs to be realized by a strong, persistent leader, someone capable of navigating the political landscape while ensuring that the party remains focused on its core mission.

“We cannot afford to remain stagnant. We need a leader who is strong enough to guide UTM through the political maze of today’s Malawi, ensuring we deliver the promises we made to the people,” Mtumbuka stated.

Delegate Reactions: A Warm Welcome, but Will It Translate Into Votes?

The response from delegates has been largely positive, with many voicing their support for Mtumbuka’s vision and his potential to carry the UTM torch forward. One such delegate, Davie Libanga from Blantyre, described himself as convinced by Mtumbuka’s agenda, praising his leadership style and the clarity of his goals.

“Mtumbuka has good intentions for UTM and the country. He understands the challenges the party faces and has a solid plan to address them. We need someone like him to carry on the work that Vice President Chilima started,” Libanga said.

Libanga’s endorsement is significant, as he represents the voices of many delegates who are looking for a leader with a strong sense of direction and the ability to unite the party in the face of challenges. However, despite this growing support, the question remains: will Mtumbuka’s efforts during the tour translate into actual votes on the convention day?

The upcoming convention will be a critical moment for UTM’s future, with delegates faced with the decision of whether to endorse continuity with Chilima’s vision or to embrace a new leader who promises to take the party in a different direction. Mtumbuka’s tour has laid the groundwork for this decision, but the outcome will depend largely on the extent to which delegates are willing to trust his leadership.

A Competitive Field: What Does the Future Hold for UTM?

While Mtumbuka’s candidacy has garnered significant attention, especially from delegates in the southern regions, the battle for the UTM presidency remains wide open. The party’s future will ultimately depend on the strength of its leadership, and the stakes are high, given the country’s political climate and UTM’s ambitions for the 2025 general elections.

Vice President Saulos Chilima, the current leader of UTM, has played a crucial role in shaping the party’s trajectory, and his endorsement—or lack thereof—could significantly influence the outcome of the convention. Chilima’s role in the government, coupled with his personal popularity, makes him a formidable figure within the party, and any challenge to his leadership would need to offer a compelling vision for UTM’s future.

As UTM gears up for the convention in Mzuzu, all eyes will be on how Mtumbuka’s appeal to delegates translates into tangible results. His tour may have won him support from grassroots members, but he must now convince the wider party apparatus and leadership structures that he is the right person to lead UTM into a new era.

For now, Mtumbuka’s efforts have positioned him as a strong contender. Whether he can ultimately secure the votes he needs to win the presidency remains to be seen, but his message of continuity, transformation, and grassroots leadership has undoubtedly resonated with many in the party. The convention, however, will be the ultimate test of his political prowess and the beginning of UTM’s next chapter.

