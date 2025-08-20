Mukhito Rallies Lilongwe City Centre for September Polls

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General and aspiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre, Peter Mukhito, has urged constituents to rally behind him in the September 16, 2025 elections.

Speaking at Nsambeta Primary School during the official launch of the MK10 million Bonanza, Mukhito appealed to residents to not only vote for him but also back DPP presidential candidate Peter Mutharika and his running mate Jane Ansah.

Unveiling his campaign priorities, Mukhito pledged to champion education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment. He said his agenda aligns with the DPP manifesto, which promises free nursery, primary, and secondary education nationwide and MK5 billion for each constituency to boost development.

“The DPP manifesto is designed to uplift communities by expanding free education and investing directly in constituencies,” Mukhito told the crowd.

He further promised to upgrade roads and market facilities in Lilongwe City Centre and announced a plan to allocate MK100 million to support women and youth enterprises.

Mukhito also emphasized the importance of youth engagement, pledging to introduce community tournaments and constructive programs to steer young people away from destructive behaviors.

“We must keep our youth active and productive. Empowered young people are the backbone of a stronger constituency,” he said.

