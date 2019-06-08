Mulanje buries Master Kamba, DPP honours ‘towering source of wisdom’

On Saturday, June 8, 2019, thousands of people converged in Group Village Headman Njeza’s area, T/A Mabuka in Mulanje to give a decent burial to Master Kamba, who died on Friday, June 7, 2019, after a short illness.

Mourners described the late Kamba as “the towering symbol of social and political cohesion in the district”.

The late Kamba was also father to the newly-elected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje South constituency, Santigo Phiri. He died at the age of 81 and he is survived by a wife, 8 children and 25 grandchildren.

DPP Vice President (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa represented State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika at the funeral.

In his eulogy, Nankhumwa said the President is deeply saddened by the death of this towering source of wisdom in Mulanje and the ‘constant-go-to-man’ for any politician who dared to live better with the people.

“This is a sad day for the President because he always relied on this man for wisdom, particularly on how to relate to the people of Mulanje and the entire belt. He was like the heartbeat of this society; his departure has left a huge gap, which shall extremely be difficult to fill,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa, who has also been re-elected as MP for Mulanje Central, observed that the huge crowd of mourners, which came to witness and give the late Kamba a decent send-off, is testimony that he was indeed influential and the central stem of the society.

Said Nankhumwa: “Our fallen hero was a towering pillar in as far is politics is concerned. He served the DPP and other political parties in the past with unwavering loyalty and dedication. He was very influential in Mulanje and that is why His Excellency the President thought it wise that he should be represented at his funeral. Most importantly, he was a devout Christian who actively promoted Christian values of love and peaceful co-existence among all the people.

“By extension, his son (Santigo Phiri) has just won the recent election to be MP for Mulanje South. So, as the President always preaches that we should be together during the times of bereavement, he sent us here to be with our friend at his trying moment.”

The late Kamba was a devout Christian of the CCAP under Blantyre Synod. He held various positions in the Church and was instrumental in the establishment of CCAP Churches in Mwanza and Nsanje, among other places.

According to Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa, Deputy General Secretary of the Blantyre Synod of CCAP, the Church had lost a pillar of strength whose humility exemplified a true Christian.

“We are lost for words at this bereavement. However, we find solace in the fact that the late Kamba will join the Almighty God in heaven because of his righteousness,” said the Reverend, who also led the mourners in a sermon as they bade farewell to the departed Kamba.

Other speakers at the funeral included DPP Director of Elections, Ben Phiri, representatives of the bereaved families, GVH Njeza and Reverend Billy Gama, one of the late Kamba’s best friends.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, DPP NGC members, MPs and former MP for the constituency, Bon Kalindo, among others.

