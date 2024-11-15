Mulanje Central DPP Shadow MP Rhoda Gadama Misomali Donates to Elderly



Rhoda Gadama Misomali, the Democratic Progressive Party’s Shadow Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, has made a heartfelt donation to the elderly in her constituency.

Alongside her campaign team, led by Mercy Maliwa, Misomali provided essential items like maize flour and soya, acknowledging the seniors’ significant contributions to the community.

“I assured them that Professor Peter Mutharika, myself and the DPP are committed to forming the next government and liberating them from their current struggles,” Misomali stated in an interview.

She also emphasized the importance of keeping their voter certificates safe and urged them to vote for Professor Mutharika as their President and herself as their Member of Parliament in the upcoming election.

Misomali’s dedication to transforming Mulanje Central into a better place has earned her recognition and gratitude from the community.

As she vows to bring positive change, she promises, “We can work together towards a brighter future for Mulanje Central”.

This is not Misomali’s first philanthropic effort in Mulanje Central.

Previously, she donated a vital boat to facilitate movement in the area, showcasing her commitment to improving the lives of her constituents.

Her efforts have demonstrated her genuine concern for the well-being of the people, solidifying her position as a leader who truly cares.

