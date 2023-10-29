Mulhako donates K21 million relief items to cyclone victims

One of the Malawi’s leading cultural groups, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe has donated K21 million in relief items to Cyclone Freddy victims from Chiradzulu and Mulanje districts.

Cyclone Freddy, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, hit Malawi resulting into the deaths of hundreds of people and leaving thousands homeless.

The donated items, according to group’s board secretary Muchana Nkhwaye Mpuluka, include clothes, plastic papers, maize flour, soap, soya pieces, cooking oil and baskets.

In an interview after the relief items to over 200 affected households in Chiradzulu district on Friday, Mpuluka said: “All the relief items that we have donated today has come from well-wishers.”

According to Mpuluka, the grouping will also donated relief items to victims of cyclone Freddy from Phalombe district.

One of the beneficiaries a 69-old woman Margret Mola commended Mulhako wa Alomwe for the donation.

Apart from the donation the grouping also held inter-denominational prayers on October 5, 2023 at Chonde in Mulanje district where they prayed for Cyclone Freddy victims.

Mulhako Wa Alomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and has had the annual event each year.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!