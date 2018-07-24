Mulhako wa Alomwe intimidates Kaliati for denouncing nepotism, commending Ngolongoliwa for Chilima support

A cultural grouping of Mulhako wa Alhomwe has given a seven day ultimatum to Member of Parliament for Mulanje West, Patricia Kaliati to apologize for denouncing nepotism during the launch of United Transformation Movement (UTM) over the weekend at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muchanakhwayi Mpuluka told reporters on Monday said within her speech at the rally, Kaliati degraded Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa, the supreme leader of the Lhomwe.

Kaliati during the rally commended Chief Ngolongoliwa that he was one of the people who encouraged her and other politicians from the Lhomwe belt to encourage the support for vice-president Saulos Chilima to be the next president of this country.

She said they started supporting Chilima because of the encouragement of Ngolongoliwa and until he changed tune after being given a sweetener from the regime.

Failing to apologize, the grouping has threatened to hold vigils at the MP’s houses in Area 43, Lilongwe and Mkando, Mulanje.

“Mulhako wa Alhomwe is a cultural grouping not a political party, it is sad for any politician to involve this grouping in the political battles. Politicians should deal with each other and they should do so without being tribalistic,” said Mpuluka.

He further appealed to Chilima to tame Kaliati.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe Central Region Executive Member Jumbeki Monjeza said the warning comes against the group’s diplomatic approach to issues.

“We didn’t want to hit back at her, but just to try to highlight her shortfalls appeal that she apologizes. It is our hope that she will do so,” he said.

However, Kaliati has laughed off the matter, saying that if the group wants to hold the vigils they should do so but she will not apologize.

The movement has accused DPP–led government of perpetuating corruption and nepotism, and Chilima promised to usher in the change Malawi needs.

Chilima admonished nepotism, which he said was rampant under the DPP administration. He said it is the intention of UTM to have a merit-based civil service.

UTM is a splinter group of the DPP and its launch has proved it come with a bang.

