Mulli blames company financial woes to government

Mulli Brothers Group of Companies managing director, Leston Mulli is blaming the government for the financial turbulences the company is going through, saying the Chakwera administration is not honouring debts to the company.

Mulli also says the 25 per cent devaluation of the Kwacha has harmed the company financially.

Mulli said this on Tuesday during the company’s annual prayers at Blantyre’s Chigumula head office.

He also called on the authorities to consider prioritising local investors for the benefit of the country.

He said from all the 24 subsidiaries of the company, there are five thousand permanent employees and three thousand on temporary basis which is a reduction from the previous 10,000 and five thousand respectively.

Preaching at the event, a Roman Catholic priest Elizeliyo Mtalika indicated that Malawians are facing challenges of their own making due to what he described as lack of love towards one another as well as proper planning and management.

He has cited the current administration’s failure to fulfill its campaign promises like ending corruption, nepotism and other socioeconomic challenges as examples.

Government says the country is facing economic hardships due to the covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and global economic trends.

