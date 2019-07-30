Mulli says ‘forgive people mocking Ngolongoliwa’s death’ on social media

Chairperson of Mlakho wa Alhomwe board of trustees Leston Muli has asked God to forgive people that are mocking death of Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa who died on Sunday evening at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

He told reporters on Tuesday that it was unfortunate that some politicians from opposition parties and few tribalistic thinking people are taunting the demise of the Lhomwe paramount chief Ngolongoliwa.

“I have seen on social media some people celebrating death of the chief sarcastically, my prayer to God is: Please forgive them, they do not know what they are doing,” said Mulli, who is devasted with the demise of Ngolongoliwa

Mulli said it written in the scripture that every living thing will one day die.

He praised the fallen chief as somebody who was full of wisdom and direction.

Mulli said paramount chief Ngolongoliwa promoted the Lhomwe culture and tradition through encouragement of traditional dances and utilization of the herbs, saying his death is a setback to the Mulhako wa Alomwe culture group.

“He was like my uncle, my friend, my confidante and all in all my chief, he encouraged us to use herbs, natural aphrodisiacs not blue medicine, if for example you are suffering from asthma there are herbs for that,” Mulli told reporters.

Chief executive officer for Mlakho wa Alhomwe, Muchanankhwaye Mpuluka mourned the chief by celebrating his life.

Mpuluka said it was sad to that the Lhomwes have lost a pillar but was quick to add, people need to celebrate life of the selfless man.

“He could talk to anybody with respect, regardless of age, tribe, nationality and religion, he was simply a icon,” said Mpuluka.

Born Laelo Costa Juma on February 18 1950, Ngolongoliwa is survived by a wife, 16 children and 41 grandchildren.

In October 2015, Mutharika installed Ngolongoliwa as Traditional Authority.

On March 9 2017, he was elevated to the position of Paramount Chief at Chonde in Mulanje District.

Burial of the late Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa is scheduled to take place Wednesday at Mtundawosema in Thyolo District where President Peter Mutharika is scheduled to attend.

Mutharika has directed that the late Ngolongoliwa be buried with military honours, according to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara.

